WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.91 and last traded at $36.99. 9,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 27,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) by 388.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,224 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 1.95% of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

