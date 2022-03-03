William Hill Acquires 13,015 Shares of Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) insider William Hill bought 13,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £10,021.55 ($13,446.33).

Shares of Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.07) on Thursday. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock has a market cap of £169.07 million and a PE ratio of 9.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

