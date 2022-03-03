William Blair Weighs in on FibroGen, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

FGEN opened at $13.39 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 2,622.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 13.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 73.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

