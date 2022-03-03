William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

XENE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.06.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,520 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,295,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

