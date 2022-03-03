Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

