Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBRBY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wienerberger from €38.00 ($42.70) to €37.00 ($41.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.40) to €34.50 ($38.76) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

