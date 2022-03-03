Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

NYSE WSR opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $610.47 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.