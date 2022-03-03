Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
NYSE WSR opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $610.47 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
