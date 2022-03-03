WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,579.34

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,579.34 ($21.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,631.50 ($21.89). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,593.50 ($21.38), with a volume of 556,574 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.36) to GBX 1,737 ($23.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.18) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,051 ($27.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,596 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,579.34.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

