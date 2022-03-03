Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,644 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Weyerhaeuser worth $137,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

WY stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

