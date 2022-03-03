Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.60. 187,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

