West Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.79. 180,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

