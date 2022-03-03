West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.76. 348,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895,068. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

