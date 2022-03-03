West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 125 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,423 shares of company stock worth $11,953,100. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,783. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.