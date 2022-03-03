West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.86. The company had a trading volume of 158,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,036. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

