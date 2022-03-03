West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $33.90 on Thursday, reaching $3,007.15. 124,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,934. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,134.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3,315.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

