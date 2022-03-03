Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,698,758 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,698,758 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WIT opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

