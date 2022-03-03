Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.42% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

LGAC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

