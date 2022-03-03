Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Ranpak worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ranpak by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Ranpak stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -286.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $42.97.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

