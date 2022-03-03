Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 961,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.