Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.53 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $121.61 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

