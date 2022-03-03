Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 10,828 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,290,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.05 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

