Wedbush Weighs in on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

SGMO opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 157,625 shares of company stock worth $1,346,371 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.