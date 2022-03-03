Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $79.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,357 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

