Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

XENE has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

XENE opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.