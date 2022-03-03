Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($6.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.20). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($8.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

TPTX stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $122.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $773,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 75.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 152,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after buying an additional 306,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

