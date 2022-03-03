WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Cut by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $40,209,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $34,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.73 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

