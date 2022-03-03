Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,917,000 after buying an additional 395,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.