Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,198,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

