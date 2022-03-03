Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $36.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at $19,389,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 607,033 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 399,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

