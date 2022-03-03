Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WNC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $839.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

