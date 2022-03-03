Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vroom from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vroom by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.