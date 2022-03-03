Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.19. Vroom shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 155,484 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vroom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vroom by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vroom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

