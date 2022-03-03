Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,750 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 63,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $428.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

