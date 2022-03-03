Voya Investment Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 142,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

