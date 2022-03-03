Voya Investment Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 329.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,808 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 36.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 94,248 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth about $4,185,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RLX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

