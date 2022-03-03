Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 487.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4,033.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

