Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Scholastic by 104,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHL stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

