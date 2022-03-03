Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.670 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

VNT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. 36,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. Vontier has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

