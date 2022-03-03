Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 73,253 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,253 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $108.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

