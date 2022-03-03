Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 5,830 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

