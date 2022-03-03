Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 44,065 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,065 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $233.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.08 and its 200 day moving average is $278.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

