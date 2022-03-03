Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $210,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $257,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 46.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

