Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.43. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

