Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97,432 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NCR by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 87.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 152,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NCR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

