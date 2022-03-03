Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 31,637 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Extreme Networks worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 59,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,498. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

