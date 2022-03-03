VITE Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, VITE has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $22.86 million and $4.97 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00045371 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 501,961,055 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

