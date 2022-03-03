Vital Farms (VITL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.01 million, a P/E ratio of 111.25 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

