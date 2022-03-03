Vital Farms (VITL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vital Farms stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.01 million, a P/E ratio of 111.25 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.
In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
