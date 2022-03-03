Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.50. The company had a trading volume of 113,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

