Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.88

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 32877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

A number of analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.