Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VORB opened at $6.92 on Monday. Virgin Orbit has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter valued at $4,475,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter valued at $10,126,000.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

